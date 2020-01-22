Nine persons have died in China following the outbreak of a new virus in that country.

The country has recorded 440 cases of the said so far.

Ghana has decided to screen all who arrive from China into the country.

Ghana’s Ministry of Health has said that all passengers from China who come to Ghana will be screened to prevent the spread of the new Coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, he said that Ghana as a country has the capacity to diagnose the infection at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

“As part of measures to prevent an outbreak in Ghana, passengers from China will undergo enhanced screening procedures including the administration of health questionnaire. Health facilities have also been alerted to prepare and manage cases in case of an outbreak,” the statement noted.

This statement after health authorities in China confirmed the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in December 2019.

In the press release the ministry, entreated the public to regularly wash their hands with soap and water, keep a distance from persons showing signs of fever and immediately seek treatment upon suspicion of infection.

The ministry has also sent alert messages to all regions in Ghana on the outbreak in addition to guidance information on the disease.

Meanwhile, the ministry has advised the general public to adhere to the following measures:

Regular washing of hands with soap and water.

Hand rubbing with alcohol is also advised where available.

Keep a distance at least one step (one meter) from a person shows signs of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

If contact with a sick person or with potentially infected surfaces or objects occurs, those involved must not touch their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of fluids, eat well, reduce stress and have enough sleep.

People should seek treatment immediately if infection us suspected, if symptoms occur or when advised by a health worker.

We hereby ask the general public and all stakeholders to support efforts at preventing 2019-nCoV in Ghana.