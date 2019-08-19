The conference comes after the country was selected to host the ACFTA’s Secretariat.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will open the three-day conference on Monday, August 19, 2019, in Accra.

He is expected to also use the occasion to spell out Ghana’s vision for the AfCFTA.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made the revelation in a press briefing on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Accra.

He said some benefits expected to be derived from implementing the AfCFTA include:

Increasing intra-African trade through better harmonization and coordination

Addressing the challenge of small fragmented markets in Africa by creating a single continental market which will lead to economies of scale.

The theme for the conference according to the minister is “Harnessing the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area for a Ghana Beyond Aid.”

About the Conference

The Conference seeks to among other things, bring together key stakeholders to discuss national strategies and programme interventions to ensure the harnessing of benefits from AfCFTA.

Participants are expected to include Senior Policy Makers, Parliamentarians, the Business Community, Academia, Representatives of Civil Society Organizations, Development Partners and the Media from Ghana and Beyond.

Background on the AFCTA

The 18th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in January 2012, adopted a decision to establish an ACFTA by a tentative date of 2017.

The Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) selected Ghana as the host country for the Secretariat in July at the 12th AU Extraordinary Summit held in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

The Secretariat is mandated to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, which has since been ratified by the 25 member states.