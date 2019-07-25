Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he explained that the Ministry of Communications, through the Ghana Investment Fund for Communications (GIFEC) is in the process of procuring “appropriate and cost-effective” technologies under its Rural Telephony Project.

This he said will help them provide the needed connectivity to all unserved communities in the countries.

He was answering a question from the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on behalf of the MP for Nkwanta South, Geoffrey Kini who wanted to find out when some communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality would be provided with mobile network connectivity.

The communities include Salifu, Bontibor, Kue, Pusupu, Abubruwa, and B-Zongo.

In responding to the question, Mr Odotei said that a drive test carried out in the Nkwanta South Municipality to assess mobile network connectivity for all the communities in the municipality showed that the network connectivity was available to some communities such as Portipor, Nyambong and Alege Akura within the municipality.

However, those without connectivity would be served during the procurement exercise the Ministry was carrying out jointly with the GIFEC.