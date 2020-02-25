In a statement issued by the GSS said the recruitment is strictly done online.

According to the Service it is currently reviewing the applications which they have received after which the GSS will contact the shortlisted applicants via text message or an email for an interview at a district of their choice.

The GSS added that the interview is expected to be conducted for only two weeks in May this year.

The GSS had earlier announced that it will recruit about 70,000 people as enumerators for the exercise.

Deputy Government Statistician, David Kombat, told Accra-based Citi FM that “the census day, as has been announced is 28th June 2020. Usually, the field workers will start with some preparatory activities, listing the structures before that day. What is going to happen on that day is that they will be going out to enumerate households, population, and persons who do not have permanent places of abode as well as persons who will be found in hotels and guest houses. Then after the 28th night, they will move from structure to structure to interview the households. The enumeration itself will last for a period of two weeks.”

The 2020 Population and Housing Census is expected to be done in June after it was postponed from March 2020.

In 2019, the Ghanaian government released GHC25 million which is part of the GH¢45 million allocated in the 2019 budget.

The Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Annim who disclosed this added that the processes for the release of the remaining GH¢20 million had been initiated.