Ghana’s capital will have sky trains by August 2020.

This is after the Ghanaian government signed a concession agreement for the project.

The Ghanaian government has signed the concession agreement for the construction of the Accra SkyTrain Project at the sidelines of the ongoing African Investment Forum, on Monday.

This means that feasibility studies will start soon to determine the viability of the project and its commencement date.

At the signing ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said it as “a happy day for Ghana and her good people,” adding that it was a “critical step towards the consummation of this project.”

“That is what we are hoping for so that the people of Ghana benefit from the progress and the relief that a modern system of transport in our capital city is going to bring,” he added.

The investors said that the first station for the Accra Sky Train project will be opened in 9 months.

The Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey said that they will make approvals for other needed procedures for the project to fully take off.

“What we have signed is a concession agreement but we still have some work to do. We will work hard and work together. We think it is achievable, we must make it work.”

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, applauded President Akufo-Addo for his personal engagement and leadership which made the signing of the concession agreement possible.

He added that AfDB will continue to work with all other partners in the Consortium to make the Project a reality.

“What you are witnessing is very significant in another sense, this is Africa to Africa investment. This is an investment of 2.3 billion dollars made up of a consortium of South African investors that are investing in another African country.”

SkyTrain systems are pre-fabricated using precision moulded, pre-stressed reinforced concrete components that are installed at a very rapid rate.

The proposed SkyTrain initiative in Accra will provide for the development of five routes, four of which are comprised of radial routes that originate at the proposed SkyTrain Terminal. The Project envisages a total track length across all routes of 194 kilometres