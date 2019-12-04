According to studying-in-UK.org, this makes Ghana the third highest country where students come from to study in UK universities.

The UK is the second most patronized study abroad destination for foreigners. It hosts about 458,000 international students.

The enrollment statistics for the 2017/18 academic year, show that Ghana comes third after Egypt (2,570) and Kenya (2,190).

Other insights can be picked from the annual statistical report about international enrollment in the UK.

The statistics show that out of the 1,475 (72%) Ghanaian students in the UK, 1,080 of them are pursuing a postgraduate degree. Undergraduate students also accounted for 395.

Most Ghanaians preferred to study in England as compared to other parts of the UK.