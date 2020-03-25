This happened at a time when Ghana has decided to intensify its ban on travels in and out of the country’s borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

An initial agreement to a request by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority said the approval was given by the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

letter from GCAA

However, the decision was reversed even before the flight land in Ghana, leaving the British nationals stranded.

No information was provided on the last-minute decision to reverse the permission.

However, it was explained that such emergency permissions will have to be approved by the Office of the President.

This suggested that a Presidential directive may have cancelled the initial approval by both the GCAA and the COVID-19 Committee.

The ban on travels remain for two weeks after which the government will review based on the situation in the country.

Ghana has recorded 68 coronavirus cases with three deaths.