According to the ranking, Ghana is also the seventh happiest country in Africa.

The West African country has improved on its 2018 ranking where Ghana placed 108th in the world and twelfth in Africa respectively.

The report which was released showed Finland as the happiest country while South Sudan came last on the list of 156 countries ranked.

Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Netherlands, Switzerland, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and Austria took the second to 10th respectively.

In Africa, Ghana came behind Mauritius, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Cameroon in the first to sixth positions respectively. Ivory Coast, Benin, and Congo Brazzaville completed the top 10 list in Africa.

The study to present this report is undertaken by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

The World Happiness Report ranks countries according to their scores for things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

This year’s ranking shows that Ghanaians are happier now despite the state of the economy and governance which they often talk about.