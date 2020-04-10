In a statement issued on April 9, 2020, the GPHA said it is doing this so all port users can clear their goods from the various seaports.

On March 21, 2020, the president announced a partial lockdown but said all cargoes can move in and out of the country.

As of that time, the GPHA as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 suspended all cruise vessels heading to Ghana.

But a statement from GPHA said all port users will be given special passes to allow them to access the port to clear their goods due to the partial lockdown.

“Importers, cargo owners, freight forwarders and all port users who have goods to clear from Ghana’s ports, are entreated to undergo needed processes and clear their goods, until and unless there is any executive correspondence to the contrary.”

“However, in adherence to the social distancing rule, every individual who is eligible to transact business at the Port will be given a special permit by the GPHA. Customs will also issue special passes to Freight Forwarders and Importers,” it added.

Meanwhile, trading at the country’s various ports is expected to decline as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Partial Lockdown

President Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 28th March 2020, declared a two-week partial lock-down of Accra, Tema, and Kumasi to prevent the spread of COVD-19 in the country.

Ghana has currently recorded 387 cases of COVID-19 with 6 deaths and 3 recoveries.