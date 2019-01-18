The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has said that they cannot be faulted for the 2018 revenue shortfall.

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Michael Luguje has said that his outfit must not be blamed for the failure of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to meets its 2018 revenue target.

His comments come after the GRA said that some illegal activities at the ports in Ghana were a contributing factor to the revenue shortfall for 2018.

According to the Commissioner of Customs at GRA, Isaac Crenstil, said the Customs division of the Authority fell short of about GHC2 billion ($406,512,400) and 70 percent is attributed to transiting.

“When you look at our revenue figures that we had in 2018, we lost much because Customs, as a division within Ghana Revenue Authority, fell short of about 2 billion and 70 percent is attributed to transiting.”

The GRA in 2018 had a total tax revenue target of GH¢39 billion ($7,946,640). But the GRA failed to meet its target by over GHC2 billion.

He explained that the volume and value of cargo imported into Ghana tell the revenue of the GRA.

He stated that some roles of the authority, include the provision of adequate port facilities to handle import and export ships and cargoes through the ports, as well as deploying relevant ICT systems to facilitate ships and cargo clearance.

He further indicated that they also provide security to ensure import cargoes are protected from theft and exit from the ports without payment of duties.

He was of the view that an honest declaration of imported cargo for correct computation of taxes is also important. He added that Customs personnel must be vigilant to prevent tax evasion.