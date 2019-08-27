Why he has been invited

In a statement released by the Police, it stated that Oscar Yao Doe has reportedly defaulted in settling his debt to Unibank.

Subsequently, Nii Amanor Dodoo sent him a reminder to settle his debts. However, Mr Yao Doe reportedly threatened the life of the receiver.

How much does Mr Yao Doe owe

The statement indicated that Mr Yao Doe is indebted to the tune of GHC101,960.

Meanwhile, the police invite stated that he should report to the Ghana Police’s Special Investigations Team commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to look into the collapse of the nine indigenous banks.