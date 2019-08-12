This is after the Ministry ordered them earlier to shut down the company.

The sector Minister, Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh, said they reversed the decision after they held meetings with the company and some stakeholders.

On Monday, August 5, 2019, Mr Asoma-Cheremeh announced the shutdown of the company for allegedly causing revenue loss of about GHC1.94 billion($360 million) to the state between 2010 and 2017.

According to him, the country lost $12.8 million in royalties, $79 million in corporate taxes and $6.1 million in dividends.

But the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Benjamin Atsu Quashie, said the allegations were untrue arguing that the company paid $31 million as corporate tax and $17 million as royalties before December 31, 2018.

In a press statement issued by the Minister announcing the decision to allow the GMC resume work, he said the company has agreed to expedite action towards resolution of the issues raised.

“Four days ago, I shared with the media the findings of the Technical and Financial Audit carried out on the operations of GMC and also called on the company to suspend its mining operations until further notice."

“After two meetings between representatives of government including the Ministers of Land and Natural Resources, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, top officials from the Minerals Commission and the representatives and management of GMC on August 6 and 9, the parties have agreed to expedite action towards resolution of the issues raised,” the Minister said.

“In the light of the good faith shown by the company to work with government towards amicable resolution, including the joint manning of the weighbridge located at the mine and tonnages loaded unto ships to guarantee accurate computation of revenue, I have asked the company to resume its operations,” he added.