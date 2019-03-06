Ghana's Independence Day celebration will not be held in Accra as has been done in previous years.

This is the first time the Independence Day celebration will be organised outside Accra.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to make sure the celebration is a success.

Ghana is celebrating her 62nd Independence Day today (March 6, 2019).

In previous years, the Independence Day celebration was held in the country’s capital, Accra. But today’s event will be held at the capital of the Northern Region, Tamale.

In Ghana’s history, this is the first time the I

Tamale prepares for Independence Day celebration has been moved from the national capital, Accra.

The 62nd Independence Celebration is on the theme: “Celebrating Peace and Unity.”

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government’s decision to move Ghana’s 2019 independence day celebration to Tamale was to solidify the peace and unity achieved in the Dagbon Traditional area this year.

“In order to reinforce and support the process of reconciliation and the restoration of peace in Dagbon, I have decided that this year, the 62nd Independence Day celebration will be held in Tamale on 6th March.”

“This will be the first time in our nation’s history that the celebration is being held outside of our national capital, Accra. I am very much looking forward to it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 6th March celebration in all districts within the Northern Region has been cancelled for this year.

All the districts are rather expected to be Tamale for the national parade on March 6.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said this is to enable all Districts and Municipal Chief Executives, Directors of Education, staff, and school children to participate in the national parade.

Meanwhile, renovation work has been on-going at the 20,000 seater capacity Aliu Mahama sports stadium where the event will be hosted.

The Special Guest of Honour, President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, is expected to be in the country on Wednesday, March, 6.

International dignitaries, traditional leaders, and other personalities are expected to be present at the occasion.