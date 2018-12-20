Ghana's government is considering a duty-free economy.

President Akufo-Addo said there is an ongoing debate on whether to continue with the status quo or change to a duty-free economy.

President Akufo-Addo said the outcome of the debate will be made public soon.

The President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has said that his government is debating whether to abolish duties paid on imported goods into the country.

Speaking to journalists at a media encounter at the Jubilee house, Nana Akufo-Addo explained some officials want Ghana to emulate countries like Hongkong, Dubai, and Singapore where there are no duties on imported goods.

Those arguing for a duty-free economy want the government to take the steps implemented by the governments of other countries that have implanted it already.

Meanwhile, others want the status quo to remain.

The President said that the outcome of the debate will soon be known to Ghanaians.

“On high import duties, there is a major debate going on inside our government right now about what action we are going to take on the duties. There is a strong lobby that is saying that we should go, for instance, the level of Hongkong, Singapore Dubai – almost no import duties, everything comes in and it will generate a lot of business.”

“That argument is being made. The traditional argument is also being made that we maintain the duty system. I am hoping that very soon the final result of that debate inside the government will be known to the Ghanaian people,” he added.