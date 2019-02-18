The Ghanaian security has put measures in place to reduce crime committed by immigrants living in Ghana.

The Ghana Immigration Service has therefore cautioned property owners to be careful when renting their homes to immigrants.

According to the GIS, it will prosecute landlords when they find out an illegal immigrant lives on their property.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has cautioned landlords and property owners that they will be prosecuted if they rent out their facilities to foreigners without proper immigration documents.

The Public Relations Officer of the GIS, Superintendent Michael Amoako Attah said this is part of measures put in place to clamp down on illegal migration in the country.

“If you are a landlord and you want to give your property out to a non-Ghanaians, the law says that be very sure that, that person has proper residential status from the Ghana Immigration service. If we come to your premises and such people are there [without documentation] then you have contravened the law.”

He said that landlords must conduct a thorough background check on non-Ghanaians before renting their properties out to them. He said the landlords could visit any immigration office for the said investigation.

“It behooves on every property owner, before you sign any lodging agreement, be sure that they have every proper documentation that is a Passport and the requisite residential permit. Anyone who contravenes will be fined GH¢1000 or imprisonment for a term of three years or both,” he added.

The GIS is of the view that the practice of harboring illegal immigrants over the years has led to an increase in crime rates because their activities can’t be monitored.

In 2018, the GIS intensified the strict implementation of the regulations on the entry and residence of foreigners in the country.

But the GIS has promised to do better to strengthen security in the country and ensure that every foreigner in the country is duly documented and permitted to stay in Ghana.