In a statement issued by Ghana’s power supply company, it said that if the encroachment on its lands is not checked it may prolong outages experienced by some customers.

The statement added that the illegal use of GRIDCo lands which carry transmission lines poses risk to the public.

GRIDCo cited the Transmission Line Protection Regulations, 1967, as amended in 2004, which stated that it is an offense for persons or institutions to conduct any form of activity in relation to the lands around the location of power transmission lines.

It says activities including drilling, excavating, lorry parks, shops, garages, bars, real estate, operated in the area extending up to twenty (20) meters on each side from the centre line of the transmission towers are not allowed.

The Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako-Baah said his outfit will do whatever is necessary to prevent interference.

“We are also ready to undertake demolition exercises, where necessary, as part of our mandate to ensure the right thing is done. We are committed to carrying out our mandate as a power transmitter and will do whatever is necessary to prevent interference.”

Meanwhile, GRIDCo insists that though it is working with the relevant state institutions to demolish illegal structures within the Right-of-Ways, they may be forced to surcharge the costs incurred during such exercises to the encroachers.

“The company may even be compelled to surcharge the costs incurred during such exercises to the encroachers,” the statement added.