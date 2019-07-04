The move is part of the two countries' set of measures they believe will cushion cocoa farmers.

This comes after the two countries agreed to a minimum price for a tonne of cocoa sometime last month.

A meeting in Accra between the two countries together with global processors and buyers for the beans had ended with a tentative price of $2,600 being for a tonne of cocoa on the world market.

Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire had a follow-up meeting in Abidjan with stakeholders to deliberate further on the challenges affecting the cocoa sector.

A statement issued after the meeting said, “Following series of engagement with key stakeholders, Cote D-Ivoire and Ghana have established a new pricing mechanism for the trading of cocoa beans which, we believe, would help provide a remunerative price for the Farmer.”

“The Mechanism which was introduced to industry players was understood. This system takes into consideration a fixed living income differential which would provide farmers with a decent income,” the statement noted, adding that, “A $400 per tonne (Living Income Differential) has been instituted to guarantee the floor price.” This means for every tonne of cocoa sold, a maximum differential of $400 would be paid out to farmers to make up for possible price shortfalls below the agreed US$2600 per tonne.

