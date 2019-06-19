This comes after aggrieved workers demonstrated and burnt some company properties in the process.

The angry workers who were demonstrating against what they described as poor working conditions burnt company bungalows, offices and cars.

According to a worker of the company, the government has turned a deaf ear to their demands for better working conditions and the formation of a worker’s union to protect their interest.

“It was not a planned thing but an anger situation that went out of control. On Monday morning everything was working well until news came out based on a previous negotiation meeting with management did not receive a positive response.”

“Once they heard that things are not going as expected then it aroused the anger of people who have been working on this issue for all these years. It has been nine years that we have not been able to form a union,” he added in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.

He said that they do not understand why the management does not want them to form a union and sacking of 16 people in the process over the last four years.

This is not the first time the workers are making such demands. Three months ago, the workers staged a peaceful demonstration and petitioned the Regional minister, District Chief Executive, Municipal Chief Executive to help resolve issues at the company but that did not work.

Meanwhile, security agencies have organised a meeting to prevent further property destruction from continuing.

Divisional Police Commander, Chief Supt John Osei Bonsu said calm has returned to the town as they seek to solve the confusion between the company and its staff.

“Since we got back up, we have been able to control the situation and we hope there won’t be any further destruction. We have not made any arrest because for those who were demonstrating, they have not done anything that warrants an arrest.

“For most who carried out the destruction, most of them did it and fled but investigations are ongoing and hopefully, we will get them and make the face the law,” he said.