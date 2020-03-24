The Association said the donation is to help with the purchase of critical equipment for managing the COVID-19 pandemic and for public education.

In a statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr D. K. Mensah, he said: “This is to ensure sustainability of the industry and the economy.”

The Association also asked its members to make available common access when required to each other’s Branch Networks, ATMs, and GhIPSS platforms among others, in cases of distress due to the pandemic.

The statement added that all financial institutions must ensure that money is sanitized regularly to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through cash.

Current overnight limits will also be increased to ensure that money is readily available to customers in critical times.

The Association also entreated the public to use electronic modes of payment as it waives off internet banking charges and the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) charges for the period of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“To encourage the increased use of digital channels, the Ghana Association of Bankers shall for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic wave off Internet banking charges, charges on the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) Instant Pay (GIP), Mobile Money Interoperability which is applicable to only transfers from Ghs 100 and below excluding cash-out, and ACH Direct Credit.”

“To facilitate interoperability within the financial sector, member banks will work with Mobile Money service providers during the period of this crisis to put in place measures in the interest of the general public,” it added.

The Association said even though these measures will be reviewed after three months, it will continue to monitor the pandemic and its possible consequences on the banking sector and take steps to mitigate possible the impact on customers, employees and the general public.

Ghana has already recorded 27 cases of the disease with two deaths.