Furious Walmart shoppers are complaining that hot video game deals sold out seconds into Cyber Monday (WMT)

Walmart shoppers said that a number of hot video game deals sold out online just seconds into Cyber Monday.

Customers complained that products like Red Dead Redemption and PlayStation 4 sold out suspiciously early.

Walmart has advertised a number of flashy Cyber Monday deals on top video games and video game products.

Many shoppers who stayed up late to snag one of Walmart's Cyber Monday deals on video game products walked away empty-handed.

And a number of these shoppers took to social media to report that certain items like Red Dead Redemption and PlayStation 4 seemingly sold out within seconds. A Walmart spokesperson didn't immediately return Business Insider's request for comment.

A few customers said that they had placed the products in their online cart before 12:01 a.m., when sales were set to begin. Social media users speculated about the possibility that bots had bought up all the deals.

But the disappointed shoppers weren't just mad about missing out on the savings. To take advantage of the Cyber Monday deals, these customers stayed up until midnight on a Sunday.

And some were still irked enough in the morning to tweet at Walmart's account to demand an explanation:

Walmart said last week that it would be offering more Cyber Monday deals than ever. Scott Hilton, chief revenue officer for Walmart US e-commerce, said in a press release that it had prepared more inventory this year on some of the deals it's offering in toys, home, and electronics.