- The 2019 cohort selection tripled because of partnership from corporate organisations and government.
- 3,050 applicants were selected out of the 216,000 submitted applications representing 58% male, 42% female.
- Through its $100 million Entrepreneurship Programme, the Foundation empowers 1,000 entrepreneurs annually, who receive $5,000 in non-refundable seed capital, access to mentors and a 12-week training programme.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), an African philanthropy committed to empowering entrepreneurs, has selected over 3,000 applicants for the 2019 cohort of the Foundation’s flagship Entrepreneurship Programme.
3,050 applicants were selected out of the 216,000 submitted applications representing 58% male, 42% female. Some of the parameters used in selecting shortlisted applicants include feasibility, market opportunity, scalability, leadership skill and viability of the idea.
According to TEF, the 2019 cohort selection tripled because of partnership from corporate organisations and government.
Africa Development Bank is sponsoring 1,000 entrepreneurs, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is sponsoring 180 entrepreneurs, the Republic of Benin will empower 5 citizens with $200,000, Government of Botswana is sponsoring 20 entrepreneurs, Anambra in Nigeria is sponsoring 15 entrepreneurs from the state while US Consulate is sponsoring 20 entrepreneurs.
Every year, the foundation opens its application portal to African entrepreneurs, with businesses of less than three years old.
Also read: FULL LIST: These are the Nigerian entrepreneurs shortlisted for the 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation programme
Through its $100 million Entrepreneurship Programme, the Foundation empowers 1,000 entrepreneurs annually, who receive $5,000 in non-refundable seed capital, access to mentors, a 12-week training programme and opportunities to promote their businesses to a global audience.
Here are selected entrepreneurs from Kenya:
1. Agallo Joel Agan, Waste Management
2. Nyaga Ephantus E, Transportation
3. Ahenda Beatrice Ayoo, Fashion
4. Nyalwal Catherine Anyore, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
5. Aloys James Nyongesa, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
6. Nyamongo Crispino Nyangate, Healthcare
7. Athman Faiza Neshika, Media And Entertainment
8. Nyamosi Robert Onkangi, Healthcare
9. Atieno Sandra Domtilla, Energy/Power Generation
10. Nyariaro Brian Masi, Energy/Power Generation
11. Ayoo Elisha Daktek, Professional Services
12. Obeko Erick Juma, Energy/Power Generation
13. Ayuo Meshack Olali, Professional Services
14. Obonyo Maurice Sede, Haulage/ Logistics
15. Cherobon Everlyne Koech, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
16. Odhiambo Beryl Achieng, Transportation
17. Deche Leslie Fikiry, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
18. Odhiambo Stephen Odhiambo, Consulting
19. Diing Peter Manyang, Financial Services
20. Ogega Ezekial Mariita, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
21. Edung Jackline Ochola, Education And Training
22. Ogero Mercy Mon'Gina, Oil & Gas
23. Edward Awuonda Modongo, Media And Entertainment
24. Ogingo James Ogola, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
25. Kagocha Joyce Wairimu, Manufacturing
26. Okumu Philip Omondi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
27. Kamau Ken Kuria, Construction
28. Omambia Abigael Nyambeki, Waste Management
29. Kariuki Eric Gathirwa, Energy/Power Generation
30. Omondi Neville Harrison, Healthcare
31. Kennedy Stacy Mutindi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
32. Omondi Paul Otieno, Financial Services
33. Kimani Angela Murugi, Fashion
34. Omondi Raphael Erick, Manufacturing
35. Kimathi Nicholas Mugambi, Financial Services
36. Ongeri Jared Mekenye, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
37. Kisiangani Mildred Nafula, Consulting
38. Onyango Dickson Nyambori, Education And Training
39. Kobe Vivian A., Tourism/Hospitality
40. Onyango Steve Got, Construction
41. Konyino Susan Aluoch, Haulage/ Logistics
42. Otambo Maurice Okoth, Energy/Power Generation
43. Machora Mishael Atuti, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
44. Ouma Brian Omondi, Consulting
45. Mawia Janerose Ndugi, Manufacturing
46. Ounda Lawrence Otieno, Energy/Power Generation
47. Msio Gloria Mandi, Commercial/Retail
48. Owino Nicodemus Owino, Energy/Power Generation
49. Mucheru Woris Wambugu, ICT
50. Owuoko David Onyango, Energy/Power Generation
51. Mufunga Peter Mwembe, Waste Management
52. Pondo Christine Atieno, FMCG
53. Muma Brian Riogi, Waste Management
54. Rogova Felix Rogova, ICT
55. Mutambi Daniel Ananda, Education And Training
56. Singa Selemiah Odhiambo, Fashion
57. Muthoni Rachael Muthoni, FMCG
58. Thomas Clinton Ondicho, Commercial/Retail
59. Mutuku John Kyalo, Construction
60. Towet Jackline Chepkirui, ICT
61. Mwanza Joseph Muoki, Telecommunication
62. Wafula Simon Gidagui, Professional Services
63. Ndolo Dennis Obonyo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
64. Waithaka James Kamau, Fashion
65. Nduko George Ayuka, Commercial/Retail
66. Waithaka John Mwaniki, Construction
67. Ndung'U Robert Kamau, ICT
68. Wambua Faith Mwikali, Commercial/Retaila
69. Ngugi George Njuguna, ICT
70. Wanderi Moses Kanyiri, Construction
71. Nguru Daniel Gichohi, Construction
72. Yussuf Benazir Mohamed, FMCG
73. Nyabuto Starford Nyakundi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)
74. Zipporah Elizabeth Wanjiku, Media And Entertainment