In a statement issued by the telecom’s company, it said that the advisory board is a new creation with a goal to guide and support MTN in fulfilling its vision of increasing its footprint across the continent.

Even though the board will be non-statutory in nature it will play a highly valued role in ensuring the board is guided to achieve its goals. The board will also not have any fiduciary responsibility

MTN said that the IAB will be chaired by former President Thabo Mbeki and will include the following members:

John Kufuor, former President of Ghana

Dr. Aisha Abdullahi, former African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs

Dr. Mohammed ElBaradei, former Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Dr. Momar Nguer, President of Marketing & Services Total S.A. (France)

Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairman of MTN Group

The board is expected to commence operations on 1 July 2019.

MTN also indicated that its group chairman, Phuthuma Nhleko, will step down on 15 December 2019.

He will be succeeded by former South African Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

The company added that Dr Khotso Mokhele will assume the position of lead independent director with effect from 15 December 2019.

Alan Harper, Jeff Van Rooyen, and Koosum Kaylan will all step down from the Board on this date, after handing over to incoming directors.

“We are pleased to welcome onto the Board Lamido Sanusi and Vincent Rague with effect from 1 July 2019,” MTN added.