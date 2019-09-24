Before they were appointed, Edward Opare-Donkor was the Bank’s Chief Operating Officer while Samuel Aidoo was the Group Head of Wholesale Banking of Fidelity Bank.

Mr Opare-Donkor has a solid background and professional experience of over 15 years in Banking, Finance, and Operations.

He joined Fidelity Bank in 2002 at the Fidelity Discount House where he was a Finance Officer in 2002 from CDH Insurance. He has since held various roles successfully in the Finance function, which includes the Financial Controller and Director of Finance roles.

Mr. Aidoo also has over 15 years of experience in Treasury & Investment Banking and a very strong knowledge of Sub-Saharan African markets.

He joined the Bank in 2016 as Treasurer, after leading Barclays Africa’s Capital Markets business in Nigeria. He has been instrumental in elevating the Bank’s position in the financial and capital market business landscape in Ghana.

Julian Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank said: “Individually, Edward and Samuel have demonstrated unique professionalism in managing their respective portfolios.

The appointments were made to reinforce our relatively new but formidable executive team to collectively drive Fidelity Bank’s strategic growth agenda. I am very excited and wish to congratulate them on their appointments”.