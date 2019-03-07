Ethiopian Airlines celebrates International Women’s Day in grand style with a cabin crew and operations made up entirely of women

The operation will take place on the Addis Ababa - Stockholm - Oslo route on March 8, 2019.

The operation is themed “All women functioned flight to operate from the continent of African to meet with their counterparts in Europe to show the power of women to the world,” according to the airline.

The flight will be operated by Ethiopian Airlines female professionals from flight deck all the way to the ground including airport operations, flight dispatch, load control, ramp operation, onboard logistics, safety and security, catering as well as air traffic control.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam remarked that the company saw it as an honour being part of the celebration and that they want to be part of the success story as far as the International Women’s Day celebration is concerned.

He said, “We are immensely honoured that we have women trailblazers in every aspect of our aviation field. Women are an integral part of our success story from the start and with this dedicated flight we honour and celebrate their indispensable contribution to our aviation Group and the broader aviation industry, our country and the continent at large.”

“Although women are Africa’s greatest resource, gender inequality still persists in our continent. Therefore, we all need to ensure that women take their rightful position in all human endeavour by creating the right conditions and through all-inclusive engagement models,” he added.

In 2018, the Ethiopian Airlines operated four flights to Bankok, Kigali, Lagos, and Buenos Aires. These flights were operated by women aviation professionals.