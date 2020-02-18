The new shortcode is *226#.

This is coming at a time when the ECG is putting measures in place to make the purchase of recharge credit convenient for its various consumers across the country.

There are other available payment options are for consumers on Smart Prepayment Meters, Mobile Money, Prepaid Top Up, Post Paid Meters.

Consumers can also get Consumption Information on their meters through the app.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Bawumia is expected to launch the ECG mobile app today, February 18.

This means that customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be able to buy prepaid credit via mobile phones directly without having to visit sales points.

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, made this announcement at a Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

According to him, the mobile app would help to eliminate the stress ECG customers go through in getting prepaid credit particularly, at night.

"You can buy units for others as well," he said, adding that “now people will be calling you to buy credit for them.”