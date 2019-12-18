Mr Afedzie has been acting as the MD since August 1, 2019, after the retirement of Kofi Yamoah, the immediate past Managing Director, who has retired.

Before he assumed the role of MD he was the Deputy Managing Director for 10 years.

Mr Afedzi has worked with the GSE since its inception in 1990.

As a newly appointed MD of the GSE, he brings on board over 28 years of experience in the capital market, some of which were spent as the Head of Marketing, Research and Systems and as General Manager of the Exchange.

Mr Afedzi coordinated the automation of the trading, clearing and settlement functions of the Exchange as well as the establishment of a depository company for equities.

He was also contributed to the establishment of the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) and the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX).

Mr Afedzie has conducted several researches into the stock market. He has also presented papers on stock market operations at many local and international fora.

He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Mountcrest University College. He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Arts Degree in Economic Policy Management, both from the University of Ghana.

Mr. Afedzie is coming at a time when the government plans to make Ghana the financial hub of the West African sub-region.

The Exchange is transitioning from a frontier market to an emerging market. A successful transition will attract more investors to the capital market.

Mr. Afedzie’s historical and current knowledge of the market stands him in good stead to spearhead the transition.

A statement released by the council said it “is confident that the Exchange will experience remarkable growth under the leadership of Mr. Afedzie and wishes him well in his new role.”