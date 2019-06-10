Mr Boakye-Appiah said despite the lease of its assets to Power Distribution Services (PDS) in a concession agreement spanning a period of twenty years, ECG continues to remain relevant in the power sector.

Addressing the media, he said that ECG still operates as a Bulk Energy Trader and also monitors the performance of PDS.

He explained that the new business model of ECG also focuses on utilising the company’s fibre optic backbone to venture into utility telco services.

“We wish to emphasise that neither ECG’s assets nor its liabilities were transferred to Messrs. PDS. ECG has retained all the network assets and is also liable for debts incurred prior to the transfer of its operations to PDS. We must emphasise that ECG has not been sold. ECG has not changed to PDS. ECG is ECG and PDS is PDS. They are two different entities playing different roles in the power sector. ECG will sell energy in bulk to PDS. PDS will, in turn, pay for the energy consumed and make lease payments to ECG for using ECG’s networks.”

Mr Boakye-Appiah added that PDS “is responsible for electrical network operations, including regular maintenance, fault repairs, and commercial operations (billing, revenue collection, new services connections and investments, rehabilitation, expansion and network extensions.”

He further indicated that PDS, as the power distributor, will handle and manage on behalf of ECG, all outstanding issues, revenue collection, and unpaid bills prior to the transfer date on March 1, 2019.

However, “ECG will collect all outstanding monies customers owe to ECG on ECG’s behalf.”

Mr Boakye-Appiah said the ECG is still considering other opportunities in the energy sector, by leveraging on its 50 years of experience to provide training and consultancy services to players in the industry.

“The ECG Training School is the strategic competence development centre of the company, providing technical and non-technical training to serve ECG, VRA, GRIDCo, NEDCo and other utilities in the West Africa sub-region. It has been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Professional and Technician Examinations (NABP TEX). The training programme covers technical areas for organisations within the energy sector, mining, oil exploration and provides in-service training, tailored programmes for organisations, refresher programmes and engineering basics for non-engineers in engineering fields,” he stressed.