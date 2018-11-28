Ebay says that Cyber Monday and Black Friday set sales records for the site (EBAY)

news

Auction-site-turned-online-marketplace Ebay says it had record-setting Black Friday and Cyber Monday events this year.

The site also revealed some of the items that customers purchased the most.

The days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday — which Ebay refers to as the "Cyber 5" — have been good for online retailers this year, the data shows.

Ebay had a blockbuster Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the company said on Tuesday.

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday marked records for the site. Cyber Monday also become Ebay's largest sales day ever in 2017, according to TechCrunch.

"Ebay drove record sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday," Scott Cutler, SVP of the Americas for Ebay, said in a statement.

"We're delivering what customers want – the best prices with guaranteed delivery."

Ebay also released some top sellers for Cyber Monday and Black Friday. It said it sold a Nintendo Switch console every 13 seconds and an Apple Watch every 26, while deals on the Apple iPhone X, Apple MacBook Air, and Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 Cream Triple White shoes sold quickly.

The website did not say how much its sales increased over last year in either hard numbers or by percentage.

According to Adobe Analytics, which takes data from 80 of the top 100 online retailers, Cyber Monday saw an estimated $7.9 billion in online sales, representing about 19% growth over last year. It's still a record, but it didn't match the pace of growth seen on Black Friday this year, when online sales grew by 23.6% to reach $6.2 billion.

In recent years, Ebay has pivoted from its auction-style roots to become a marketplace for brands to sell to consumers, much like Amazon. Now, about 80% of its sales are non-auction, buy-it-now offerings. It often offers deals on shopping holidays in the hopes of becoming a holiday-shopping destination like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and others.

