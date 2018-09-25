Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Dunkin' is officially dropping the 'Donuts' from its name — and people are freaking out

Strategy Dunkin' is officially dropping the 'Donuts' from its name — and people are freaking out

Dunkin' Donuts announced on Tuesday that it would officially be dropping the "Donuts" from its name as part of its rebranding. Some fans are confused, some are outraged, and some think its another IHOb stunt.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dunkin' is officially dropping "Donuts" from its name. play

Dunkin' is officially dropping "Donuts" from its name.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Dunkin' Donuts is officially dropping "Donuts" from its name, and fans aren't happy about it.

The name change doesn't come as a surprise — the Massachusetts-based coffee empire began testing the name Dunkin' at a handful of Massachusetts locations late last year, according to Eater.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it would be changing its name to just Dunkin' at all of its US stores by January.

The Dunkin' concept is part of a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro-infused cold brew, and digital ordering kiosks.

null play

null

(Twitter/@SteveFainer)
null play

null

(Twitter/@JONCCHASE)

Now that the name change is permanent, some fans aren't sure how to feel. Some people seem to think it won't make much of a difference, though for varying reasons.

null play

null

(Twitter/@alanzaniewski)

Many people are poking fun at the name change, comparing it to IHOP's recent temporary rebranding as IHOb.

null play

null

(Twitter/@Seilback)
null play

null

(Twitter/@cobra_winfrey)
null play

null

(Twitter/@darth)
null play

null

(Twitter/@chriscesq)

But many Dunkin' fans are outraged at the name change.

null play

null

(Twitter/@KyleWhiteman)
null play

null

(Twitter/@marty_doug)
null play

null

(Twitter/@gregcook411)
null play

null

(Twitter/HikerTrash65)
null play

null

(Twitter/@chucknwi)
null play

null

(Twitter/@BBladem83)
null play

null

(Twitter/@BarryPaschal)
null play

null

(Twitter/@brigitter1985)

Top 3

1 Strategy 15 ways to make people respect you immediatelybullet
2 Strategy We went shopping at Hollister and saw how it could be...bullet
3 Strategy Soft drinks giant, Coca-Cola, plans to buy-off Nigeria's...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Some Amazon employees just got a raise.
Strategy Some Amazon warehouse workers are getting raises after repeated high-profile attacks on the retailer's pay (AMZN)
The Last Blockbuster is now a beer.
Strategy The last Blockbuster in America created a beer to celebrate its lonely status — here's the verdict
Dunkin' Donuts is dropping the "Donuts."
Strategy Dunkin' Donuts is dropping the 'Donuts' from its name, despite the fact it helped invent the word 'donut'
The letter Q isn't always followed by a U — just look at these words.
Strategy Your English teacher was wrong – there are tons of words that have a Q but no U
X
Advertisement