Drive Your Ambition with Oluyomi Ojo- Building a pioneer business, brought to you by Mitsubishi Motors and Under 40 CEOs

Oluyomi Ojo’s business; Printivo, was a pioneer business. Until the launch of Printivo people had to contact printers directly to have any printing done.

With some graphic designer experience, Oluyomi turned the typically gruesome experience to a simple click of the button and door delivery. In this car ride in a Mitsubishi with Mr Fab, he talks about the jerky roads and on-your-feet-thinking required of a pioneer business, expansion and the path to stability.

Here’s a question from his board member that just might change the way you run your business ‘ If I take you away for 2 weeks, no phone or laptop, will the business run without you?” Learn how Oluyomi got his business to the point where he could answer- YES.

Episode 12:

Visit http://bit.ly/MitsubishiMotorsNG to find out about what drives more Nigerian CEOs and find motivation to Drive Your Ambition.

This series was brought to you by Massila Motors and Under 40 CEOs.

Massilia Motors is a joint venture of CFAO and Chanrai groups and is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, focused on delivering a range of luxury and exquisite cars to the Nigerian market, such as ASX, Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport and the L200 pick-up.

To keep up with Massila motors, Visit http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.ng/ or Mitsubishi motors Nigeria across social media platforms.

Under 40 CEOs launched on TV in 2015 and is focused on spotlighting the stories of African entrepreneurs, with the aim of showing the great things getting built in Africa and to inspire the next generation of builders. Under 40 CEOs has featured leaders aged.

40 and under from Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and South Africa, across sectors.

The show has over 100 episodes, and serial entrepreneur, Familusi Akin Babajide, Mr FAB has continually driven the efforts and today, Under 40 CEOs currently reaches an odd 875,000 viewers every week with a social media following of over 170,000 and growing with a cumulative social media content reach of over 9 million.

