The life of an entrepreneur always looks enticing, well from the outside at least.

On a Mitsubishi ride with Mr Fab, Abasiama talks about the lifestyle sacrifices a CEO has to make at the beginning of the journey, his interest in tech, marketing and business, what it took to build Wild Fusion and be listed as one of Forbes Top 10 African internet millionaires to watch and what he’d do differently given the chance.

Episode11:

Massilia Motors

Massilia Motors is a joint venture of CFAO and Chanrai groups and is the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, focused on delivering a range of luxury and exquisite cars to the Nigerian market, such as ASX, Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Pajero, Pajero Sport and the L200 pick-up

Drive Your Ambition with Abasiama Idaresit- Spartan existence in entrepreneurship, brought to you by Mitsubishi Motors and Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs

Under 40 CEOs launched on TV in 2015 and is focused on spotlighting the stories of African entrepreneurs, with the aim of showing the great things getting built in Africa and to inspire the next generation of builders. Under 40 CEO’s has featured leaders aged 40 and under from Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and South Africa, across sectors.

The show has over 100 episodes, and serial entrepreneur, Familusi Akin Babajide, Mr FAB has continually driven the efforts and today, Under 40 CEO’s currently reaches an odd 875,000 viewers every week with a social media following of over 170,000 and growing with a cumulative social media content reach of over 9 million.

