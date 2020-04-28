Protocols have, therefore, been developed to guide the operators of domestic flights to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda made this known during a Virtual Summit that was organized by the International Air Transportation Association (IATA).

Mr Adda said that measures have been put in place measures to ensure the safety of both passengers and operators when they resume operations.

“Passenger distancing is being introduced in the sector, where passengers would be made to sit at a safe distance apart and also ensure that all the necessary protocols are observed onboard flight.”

“Other measures being introduced include the testing of flight crew members before they start operation, as well as fumigation, regular passenger and handling crew sanitization as well as the acquisition of more PPEs for the Port Health officials and ground handling personnel,” he added.

The Minister further said that Port Health Service Officers would be at all domestic Airports, including those that formerly didn’t have any.

He urged passengers to have confidence in the measures put in place at the airports.

“Passengers have to be confident that indeed when they fly, they are safe. So, I think this concern is one that needs to be dealt with quickly,” he said.

The Summit had 97 participants from 13 countries. It was aimed at gathering inputs from States Agencies and stakeholders on the need to ensure a smooth restart as well as recovery of the aviation industry and to also ensure job security for airline staff.

Mr Adda finally asked for a Marshal Plan of a sort for the aviation industry to continue to support the development efforts of nation-states, particularly Africa.

He said that all the industry players ranging from governmental agencies such as Civil Aviation Authorities, Airport Managing Companies as well as auxiliary service providers like freight forwarders and even financing agencies and infrastructural development or construction companies need to be supported.

The Minister called for a comprehensive scheme which would help re-energize the sector to bring the business community and development.