The flights will leave from Accra to various destinations in the country.

This is after the airport authorities completed a disinfection exercise at the various airports in Accra, Tamale, Kumasi, and Takoradi.

In a statement issued by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), it said that the authority and the Ghana Health Service have developed measures to ensure smooth operations.

All flights were grounded after the President closed all of the country’s borders by invoking the Restriction of movement Act, from March 30 to April 20, 2020, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

The GCAA, however, said it will constantly review the laid down protocols when necessary and also introduce improved measures to fight the virus and its effect on the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, domestic airline operators; Passion Air and Africa World Airlines have since announced flight schedules to and from Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale effective May 1, 2020.

The schedule indicated that they will operate at least twelve domestic flights from Friday [May 1, 2020] to Sunday [May 3, 2020].

The flights are to begin from 10:30 am to 5 o’clock in the evening for the first three days.