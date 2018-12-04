Pulse.ng logo
Dog food is being recalled from stores including Kroger and Lidl after potentially toxic levels of Vitamin D were found in testing

  • The FDA is recalling several different types of dry dog food sold at stores including Lidl and Kroger after testing found potentially toxic amounts of Vitamin D in samples of the food.
  • While Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, in large quantities it can cause pet health issues such as kidney failure or even death.
  • Two Kroger and Lidl products were named in the recall list. Both stores have issued news releases to inform customers not to feed their dogs Kroger's "Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food" and Lidl's "Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food."

The FDA is recalling several different types of dry dog food sold at various stores including Lidl and Kroger after testing found potentially toxic amounts of Vitamin D in samples of the food.

While Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, in large quantities it can cause pet health issues such as kidney failure or even death, the FDA said.

The organization is advising retailers to pull the products from shelves and to alert any customers who purchased these items. Pet owners should also throw the items away, it said.

The full list of recalled dog food brands is available on the FDA's website. Kroger and Lidl were two of the retailers named in the recall list. Both stores have issued news releases to inform customers not to feed their pets Kroger's "Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food" and Lidl's "Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food."

The stores told customers to contact their veterinarian if their dogs showed any signs of consuming an excessive amount of Vitamin D. This includes vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss, the stores said.

Earlier this year, products from four pet food brands were recalled after several cats and dogs died from salmonella poisoning.

