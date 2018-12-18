Delivery workers for UPS , FedEx , USPS , and Amazon have been finding free food, drinks, and messages of appreciation on their delivery routes this holiday season.

Dozens of people are posting pictures online of the gift baskets and letters from customers.

"I was surprised that someone actually cares about the people who deliver their packages," said Amy Soria, who delivers packages for Amazon.

Laura Benamor said she has found gift baskets offering snacks outside two homes while accompanying her husband on his Amazon Flex delivery routes in Hartland, Michigan, over the last couple of weeks.

"We are working at steady pace and often don't take time to stop for a break," she told Business Insider. "So when we came upon those peanut butter crackers and candy, it was a nice surprise."

Amy Soria, who also delivers packages for Amazon, said she found a pile of snacks and drinks with a message of thanks outside a home in California last week.

Soria and Benamor are not alone. Dozens of photos of gift baskets offering snacks and other items for delivery workers have been posted online over the last several weeks.

"It's sad how shocked and touched I am at the kind gestures of strangers leaving snacks and drinks out for their delivery people," one person tweeted . "Humanity still exists, just hard to find, but when you do, appreciate it."

Another person tweeted: "shoutout to the person who put out snacks, water, and hand warmers for delivery people. This made me smile."

Delivering packages can be grueling work year-round. But the end of the year is especially difficult, as the volume of packages skyrockets during the holiday shopping season.

UPS alone expects to ship roughly 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, up from 750 million last year.

Here are some photos of gift baskets for delivery workers that were shared online:

