Mr Ampofo will replace Charles Darku (Former Managing Director of Tullow Oil Ghana) who was the first Chairman and CEO, and who is credited with operationalising the Chamber.

The Chairman of the Council of the Chamber, Kweku Awotwi, who is the Executive Vice President of Tullow PLC said, “We are happy to have David join us and trust that David’s good advocacy skills will not only benefit the members of the Chamber but the industry as a whole. David has distinguished himself as a Public Affairs professional, a passionate advocate and a critical thinker with outstanding communication skills.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Ampofu said, “I am looking forward to working with members and all industry stakeholders, including the government, in a collective effort to ensure that there is the maximum value realised for both investors and the people of Ghana.”

About the Chamber

The Upstream Chamber represents the shared interests of companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production as well as oil field services in the country.

The Chamber promotes, enhances and facilitates the growth of the industry through networking, education, industry information and advocacy for a favourable business environment.

As the voice of the industry, the Chamber provides advocacy services to its members and helps them navigate the regulatory framework.

The Chamber also offers a platform through which the industry can be reached by stakeholders from across the economy, including local communities.