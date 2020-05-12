As a business owner, skeletal business activities may have forced you to examine the true strength of your business which may have been founded in full speed - with the belief that everything will take shape as time passes but this crisis has revealed the cracks in your business and made you think twice.

Just before you patch the cracks and get back to business, ask yourself these questions. What are my core values?

Do members of my team live these values or is this information stuck somewhere in an old flash drive? What sets me apart from competing businesses? Is that clearly highlighted and communicated to members of my team?

How do customers feel when they interact with my brand? Are they satisfied? Do their reviews reveal a fulfillment of my brand promise?

Do all these seem alien to you? Then you need a clear brand strategy. Your brand strategy defines what you stand for - the promise you make, the personality you convey and the values you uphold. While it includes your logo, colour palette and slogan, those are only creative elements that convey your brand. Your brand lives in the daily interactions you have with your existing and prospective customers and you need a clearly spelt out strategy to form a solid foundation for your brand.

With clearly communicated & understood brand values, every employee understands what is expected of them in every possible situation. They understand how to conduct themselves, relate with colleagues and communicate with clients.

With a clearly established brand personality, your brand’s tone of voice cannot be mistaken. Your communication team will understand (without a doubt) how to project your brand, and if you do this excellently enough, it could be the singular reason your brand rises above the fold. Some brands have mastered this and demonstrate this expertise in their daily communication.

With a clear positioning statement, your unique selling point is engraved in the hearts of your employees. They understand what sets the company apart and maintain a culture that keeps your brand on top.

For startups and medium sized companies that may not be able to hire agencies or experts to create their company’s brand strategy, the tips below can set you on a journey to building a solid foundation for your brand:

Organise a brainstorming session with your members of staff to define what your brand stands for. You can form a brand team that comprises ‘Brand Officers’ from the different departments. It is key to involve your staff or at least key members because people easily adopt what they are a part of creating.

Communicate this to the larger team as clearly as possible. Use case scenarios where necessary to paint graphical pictures in their minds. Ensure this is repeated in different forms during your meetings and adopted as the new system within the organisation.

Communicate to the public - Once you are confident that your staff members embody your values and understand what your brand stands for, then you can communicate same to the public. Let them see how you differ from competitors; show how you have in the past lived up to certain values; tell them how your brand has lived up to its promise on several occasions and how you continually improve to ensure you remain on top. While this is done, ensure your personality reflects in your messaging.

Your brand strategy may be overlooked because it does not immediately give a return on investment but smart business owners understand the importance of setting a proper foundation for their business. In the long run, you are making a decision that increases your business value, gives you a distinct voice, creates a positive perception, loyalty and trust and builds a legacy that can be passed on to the next generation.

Bio

Folu Olumideko is a Brand & Digital Marketing Specialist who heads the Account Management team at a top digital marketing firm. Email: folu.olumideko@pulse.ng | folu.olumideko@gmail.com

