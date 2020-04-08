This forms part of measures introduced by the government to make life easier for the Togolese people as CIVID-19 spreads in the country and worldwide.

Households that consume 10m3 of water each month which translates to a bill of XOF2,000, will be exempted.

For electricity, the incentive excludes the most vulnerable households as long as the bill does not exceed XOF2,520 per month (thus totaling XOF7,560 over the three months of exemption).

President Gnassingbe said that the alleviation package of nearly 400 billion CFA francs (about $650 million) is to cushion citizens from the harsh impact of COVID-19.

The amount he said forms part of an announced National Solidarity and Economic Recovery Fund which will be funded by contributions from the government, international partners, the national and international private sector and donors.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, Togo has declared a state of emergency and a curfew has also been imposed in the country.

President Faure Gnassingbe who made the announcement said the state of emergency period will be for three months while the curfew will be in place for an indefinite period.

“Faced with the severity of the situation and in accordance with the constitutional provisions, I declare the state of health emergency in Togo for three months,” the president said.

The curfew which was effective on April 2, 2020, starts from 7 pm to 6 am.

In the televised broadcast to citizens, he said the move was “proof of the gravity of the situation that we face.”

Togo, a country of about 8 million people, has so far recorded 37 cases of COVID-19, out of which 17 have recovered and 2 have died.