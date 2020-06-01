President Akufo-Addo in his tenth update to the public said they have decided to ease the restrictions because of the successes chalked.

As part of the gradual easing, restaurants have received the green light to provide seated services but with enhanced safety protocols.

Hotels can also operate freely than before by holding conferences and workshops with enhanced measures.

President Akufo-Addo said restaurants can open but with strict rules on social distancing measures, protection for staff, and strict rules on customer numbers and hygiene.

“Restaurants, providing seated services, can operate under appropriate social distancing arrangements and hygiene protocols. Conferences, workshops, weddings, and political activities, except rallies, can now take place, but with limited numbers not exceeding one hundred (100) persons present, with the appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.”

One of the sectors that have been hard hit is the hospitality sector. Restaurateurs and café owners have borne the economic brunt of the Coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed since Ghana recorded its first cases on March 12.

The restrictions did not allow for customers to eat in. Customers could only take out their orders.

The restaurateurs and café owners said they have seen a decline in patronage due to the restrictions. This has led to some of the business owners some casual workers.

Currently, Ghana’s case count of the novel COVID-19 has risen to 8,070 with 2,947 recoveries and 36 deaths.