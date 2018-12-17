Wines at Costco have a reputation for being high-quality and high-value.

Business Insider spoke to Costco Wine Blog founder Andrew Cullen and reviewer Erin Reyes about the warehouse chain's standout selections.

They praised a number of Kirkland offerings and mentioned deals that you should keep an eye out for on your next Costco wine run.

Picking up a few bottles of wine at Costco ? Well, Costco Wine Blog founder and editor Andrew Cullen and contributing reviewer Erin Reyes have some ideas about what you should try next at the warehouse chain.

Business Insider spoke to the pair about a few standout selections within the store's wine section. Both Cullen and Reyes specifically singled out Kirkland-label wines as a major draw. Kirkland is Costco's in-store brand.

"The selection of Kirkland Signature wines and having access to those is a huge, huge benefit for any Costco member and wine shopper," Cullen said. "You can only get them at Costco. There's been a few Kirkland duds, and we definitely call those out. But I think the Kirkland wines are a really big benefit."

Reyes added that the quality of the Kirkland wines are often stellar, saying, "I like that I can't get them anywhere else. That makes them seem special."

She added that, in order to create those Kirkland Signature wines, Costco will either "buy the juice and rebottle it" or even purchase and re-label already-bottled wine.

Cullen and Reyes also spoke about a number of special deals on wine offered at Costco, as well as some of their own personal preferences regarding specific wines and varieties of wine.

Here are their top picks:

Kirkland Cotes de Provence Ros

Ted S. Warren / AP Images

Cullen said that you've got to be quick if you want to snag a bottle or two of this ros.

"People go gangbusters for that because it's like $11.99," he said. "They put it out in the heat of the summertime, and people are just dying for good ros."

Kirkland Signature Old Vine Zinfandel

Molly Riley/Reuters

"The Kirkland Zinfandel is really good," Reyes said. "It's consistently a good value year after year."

Simi Chardonnay

Elaine Thompson / AP Images

You can buy Simi Chardonnay outside of Costco. But, according to Reyes, you'd be pressed to snag a better deal on the wine beyond the warehouse.

She said that at certain points in the year, the wine sells for $8.99 at Costco.

Kirkland Signature Champagne

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Cullen is a massive fan of Costco's signature champagne, which sells for $19.99.

"That's insane for real French champagne," he said.

Spanish wines, in general

LM Otero / AP Images

Cullen particularly enjoys Spanish wines. He said that, generally speaking, Costco has an excellent selection of high-value Spanish wines.

"The Spanish wines at Costco across the board right now just seem to be really good buys," he said.

Joseph Phelps Insignia

Elaine Thompson/AP Images

This high-end wine isn't exclusive to Costco. But, according to Cullen, you can pick up a bottle for far less at the warehouse chain. He described grabbing a 2013 vintage.

"That's normally $225 at most places," he said. "Costco usually has it at $199. I was able to get that for $179, which is a pretty good deal."

Stonestreet Sonoma Street Chardonnay

Paul Sakuma / AP Images

Cullen said that he went "bonkers" for the "phenomenal" Stonestreet Sonoma Street Chardonnay at Costco.

His only quibble was the warehouse's timing.

"They just put it out now," he said. "I was like, 'Oh man, this would've been awesome to have in the summertime.'"

Kirkland Rioja

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Cullen described Kirkland Rioja as a "screaming buy."

"Any bottle of wine that's $7 is ridiculously inexpensive," Cullen said.

Kirkland Cote du Rhone de Villages

Paul Sakuma / AP Images

Along with the Kirkland Rioja, the Kirkland Cote due Rhone de Villages is one of Cullen's favorite Kirkland selections.

"You'd be lucky to get a grocery store apothic red blend for $7," Cullen said. "If you went to Total Wine and you walked in and said I want a Cote du Rhone de Villages wine you're easily starting at $15 to $25. You're getting that at a screaming deal. And all of the readers are loving that one, too."

Kirkland Prosecco

Ted S. Warren / AP Images

Reyes said she "really likes" Kirkland Prosecco, and added that she recently gifted a bottle to a friend she was visiting in New York.

Expensive wines, in general

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

"I think it's a great place to buy more expensive wine," Cullen said, adding that the savings are magnified as you spend more.

