Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated this on Monday, March 9th, 2020, during a press conference on the update of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real."

"But, it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled."

According to WHO, a pandemic is an “outbreak of a new pathogen that spreads easily from person to person across the globe". It is different from the epidemic because of its nature. For epidemic, it refers to an event in which a disease is actively spreading, grown out of control but is often within one country or location.

The virus has killed more than 3,000 people around the world and infected 111,300 people.

On Monday, Nigeria confirmed its second case of the COVID-19 outbreak. The government said the patient is in stable condition.