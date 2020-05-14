The government announced a 12-hour curfew a little under a month ago to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

However, the government has reduced the 12-hour curfew to 6 hours.

Tunisia has for the past three days not recorded any new cases of the coronavirus.

According to health officials in the country, half of those infected have recovered with only a few people in hospitals for treatment.

Despite the revised curfew hours, some restrictions are still in force.

These include the ban on public gatherings, no travelling between regions without a permit and shopping malls, bars, and restaurants are still closed.

Tunisia has so far recorded 1032 cases with 45 deaths and 727 recoveries,