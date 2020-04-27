The Managing Director of the STC, Nana Akomea said that the partial lockdown affected the company’s revenue generation since operations were put on hold during that time.

He told goldstreetbusiness.com since they did not work during the 21 days, they did not generate during that period to help them pay the workers.

Managing Director of STC, Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea said “for the month of April, salaries are due this week. We have to sit down with the unions and have an arrangement. Maybe we will pay 50 percent. The finance people will come up with what they can do and how the situation can be remedied to create a win-win situation.”

“The workers have always been extremely cooperative at STC, so I am sure we can come up with something,” he added.

He further indicated that they have submitted a report on how the Coronavirus pandemic has affected STC coaches to the government.

He said this will help in discussing salary issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nana Akomea admitted that these are not ordinary times and dealing with stakeholders in this situation will not be easy.

“It is going to be difficult but I’m sure we will come to a consensus,” he said.

The STC currently has about 1000 employees across the country. The MD admitted that STC has never been confronted with such a challenge.

However, they are hopeful an intervention from the government will help them address the current salary hurdle since the government could provide a stimulus to ease the burden on the company.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected every sector of the economy. As of April 25, 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 1,550 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 11 deaths and 155 recoveries.