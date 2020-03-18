This brings the number of confirmed cases in South Africa to 85. South Africa currently has the highest recorded cases in Sub Saharan Africa.

South Africa’s Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize said the new cases include four children below age five.

The minister added that eight of the new cases were locally transmitted. This is the first confirmation of internal transmissions after erroneously reporting a case on 12 March.

The minister added that the results were released close to Tuesday midnight because of discussions on the local transmissions.

He also confirmed that tests on the more than 100 South Africans repatriated from Wuhan in China turned out negative.

However, the group will remain in quarantine at a hotel in Limpopo province.

South Africa confirmed its first case on March 5. The case involved a man who arrived from Italy with his wife who later tested positive on March 8.

Since then, South Africa has been recording more cases. However, none has been as high as those reported on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week declared a national disaster and announced a ban on travel from the countries worst hit by the virus.