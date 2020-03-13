On its Facebook page, the embassy said “The Embassy of Norway can confirm that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The person is in quarantine and the Embassy is in close dialogue with Ghana Health Service.”

“Routine contact tracing has commenced. All staff are also in quarantine, and we are fully committed to assist with containment,” the statement added.

The statement indicated that all staff of the Embassy have been quarantined and are fully committed to assisting with containment.

“The Embassy is closed to the public until further notice, but staff are operating from home. We are thankful for the care and assistance offered by Ghana’s health authorities and WHO Ghana, and also for the compassion showed. We urge everybody to follow the preventive measures issued by the WHO and Ghanaian authorities,” the statement added.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu announced that Ghana has recorded two cases of Coronavirus on March 12, 2020.

In an address televised late Thursday evening, the minister said the two cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 13, 2020, at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

He added that the two were persons from Norway and Turkey and that they were imported cases.

"Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing," the Minister said.

Further details provided indicated that one of the infected people is a top official of the Norwegian embassy in Ghana, the other is a Ghanaian who came in from Turkey.