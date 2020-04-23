The President said the cure was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research and branded COVID Organics.

Presenting the so-called remedy, President Rajaolina told the media the herbal tea contains Artemisia, a plant cultivated on the Big Island to fight against malaria.

“All trials and tests have been conducted and its effectiveness in reducing the elimination of symptoms has been proven for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in Madagascar.”

He added that COVID-organics had cured two patients who tested positive. A presidential decree said COVID-organics is mandatory for children returning to school.

“I’m convinced that, in fact, history will prove us, but today there are already two cases that have been cured with the COVID-organics, but we’ll actually see what happens next.”

“COVID Organics will be used in profilaxis, i.e. preventive, but clinical observations have shown a trend towards its effectiveness in curative, other clinical studies are currently underway,” he said at the launch.

“The COVID-Organics will be distributed free of charge to our most vulnerable compatriots and sold at very low prices to others. All profits will be donated to IMRA to finance scientific research,” President Rajaolina wrote on Twitter.

The president has earlier spoken about herbal remedies even though experts had said that there is currently no cure for the virus which has killed thousands of people.

Scientists have said that any experimental formula must be rigorously tested to see if it is safe and effective.

As of April 22, Madagascar’s case stats stood at 121 cases of which 44 had recovered with no deaths.