According to Citizen TV, Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said chloroquine, which is one of the oldest anti-malarial drugs will only be administered to patients in critical conditions.

Dr Amoth explained that there were currently no critical cases to allow them to use the chloroquine.

He added that most cases are mild and the authorities are treating the symptoms for now.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board has banned the sale of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine over the counter at pharmacies.

The ban was after the board said there was a rush by the public to stock up the drugs after the US President Donald Trump hyped the medicine as a treatment for coronavirus.

However, medical experts have explained that further clinical study must be conducted to show that chloroquine is a cure for COVIDCOVID-19 or otherwise.