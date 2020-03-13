According to the IMF, it has asked its staff in the country not to report to work on Friday and carry out all their work online or virtual platforms.

IMF disclosed this to Accra based Joy FM on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Currently, no staff of the Fund in Ghana has been infected with the coronavirus.

However, the fund said the move is part of several simulations in understanding the situation should any of its staff be “infected”.

Currently, all activities are being done online or virtual platforms.

Ghana confirms two cases of coronavirus

Ghana's Health Minister, Kwasi Agyemang-Manu on Thursday announced that the country has recorded two cases of coronavirus.

According to him, the two cases tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

He added that the were reported as ‘imported cases’ as both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So, these are imported cases of COVID-19,” he said.