According to a circular released, they are in talks with the Bank of Ghana to reduce the cost of mobile money transactions.

This is because they anticipate more MoMo transactions than cash by consumers, to avoid contracting Covid-19.

The statement further said, “we are working with the Communications and Health Ministries, as well as the National Communications Authority to officially announce the existing national emergency short code, 112, as the official helpline for COVID-19.”

“We will also give free access to the Ministry of Health website and other vital websites even if customers do not have data to access,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, AirtelTigo has announced a discount in the use of more data for less money, as many churches and organisations have started holding meetings online.

It has also doubled its GHS10 bundle from 1.5GB to 3GB.