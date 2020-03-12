According to him, compared to countries that evacuated their citizens when the disease first broke out, Ghana has so far not recorded any case of the disease.

This has also given the country more time to prepare adequately should the disease enter Ghana.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said this in an interview with Accra based Citi Fm on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

He said some countries [in North Africa, Europe and the United States of America (USA)] who evacuated their citizens from the epicentre in Wuhan have all recorded cases of the disease in their respective countries and Ghana was yet to record a case.

Why Ghanaian students in China were not evacuated

The acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, emphasised at a press conference that evacuating Ghanaian students in Wuhan was not advisable.

According to him, stakeholders in Ghana and beyond had described that move as counter-productive and insisted that China even had a better capacity than Ghana in dealing with the disease in terms of prevention, management and treatment.

No Coronavirus in Ghana

As both the number of Coronavirus cases and deaths rise around the world, Ghana has as of now not recorded any case.

As of Wednesday, March 11, 2020, official figures from health authorities indicated that 57 suspected cases of the disease had all tested negative.